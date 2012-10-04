(Corrects assets to withdrawals in third paragraph)

FRANKFURT Oct 4 Swiss private bank Falcon said on Thursday it will buy boutique bank Clariden Leu Europe from Credit Suisse for an undisclosed price.

Nearly one year ago, Zurich-based Credit Suisse began to integrate independently-run Clariden Leu, marking an end to a 250-year-old brand.

Clariden Leu suffered 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.63 billion)in second-quarter outflows, though Credit Suisse said at the time assets had stabilised after withdrawals ebbed to a low of 200 million francs in June. ($1 = 0.9378 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)