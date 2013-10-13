* Chairman says bank has no evidence of malpractice
* Investment bank could generate 3-4 bln Sfr in profit
ZURICH Oct 13 Credit Suisse has found
no evidence of foreign exchange market manipulation and that
such a liquid market would be difficult to rig, its chairman
said in an interview published on Sunday.
Switzerland's financial markets regulator said this month
that it was conducting investigations into several Swiss
institutions over possible manipulation in the $5 trillion-a-day
foreign exchange market.
"As is normal with such large-scale investigations, we have
also received inquiries from certain authorities, as is the same
for other banks. That is normal procedure, it was also like this
with Libor," Urs Rohner told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
"We have up to now, however, found no evidence of
malpractice. To date it is also still not clear what precisely
the topic of investigation is," he said.
Regulators and investors have grown increasingly concerned
about the integrity of financial benchmarks in the wake of the
Libor interest rate-rigging scandal.
On Friday, the U.S. Justice Department said it was making
inquiries into allegations of foreign exchange rate manipulation
centred on the Swiss franc but has left the heavy lifting to
Europe, according to a source familiar with the probe.
In a wide-ranging interview, Rohner also defended Credit
Suisse's investment banking business, which it has scaled down
since the financial crisis began in 2008.
"I am convinced that we have an investment bank that in good
years can achieve 3-4 billion Swiss francs ($3.30-$4.40
billion) in pre-tax profit," Rohner said.
He said Credit Suisse could use these funds for expansion in
its other businesses, such as global asset management.
($1 = 0.9099 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Louise Ireland)