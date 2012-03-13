LONDON, March 13 Britain's Financial
Services Authority (FSA) regulator has fined Nicholas Kyprios,
head of European Credit Sales at Credit Suisse in
London, 210,000 pounds ($327,900) for improper market conduct.
The FSA said on Tuesday that Kyprios had been given
confidential information by Credit Suisse over a 2.5 billion
euro ($3.28 billion) bond issue involving UnityMedia in November
2009.
It added that although Kyprios had been told not to disclose
information about the bond issue, he nevertheless gave certain
hints about it to a fund manager, such as signalling that
UnityMedia was potentially close to bringing a big bond issue to
market.
"While the FSA accepts that he did not set out to disclose
the information, Kyprios' conduct in trying to push to the limit
what he could say resulted in him crossing the line," Tracey
McDermott, FSA acting director of enforcement and financial
crime, said in a statement.
"His behaviour was well below the standards we expect of
senior market professionals who we should be able to rely on to
uphold the system rather than seek to get round it. The high
penalty reflects the seriousness of Kyprios' breach," she
added.($1 = 0.7610 euros)