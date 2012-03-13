LONDON, March 13 Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator has fined Nicholas Kyprios, head of European Credit Sales at Credit Suisse in London, 210,000 pounds ($327,900) for improper market conduct.

The FSA said on Tuesday that Kyprios had been given confidential information by Credit Suisse over a 2.5 billion euro ($3.28 billion) bond issue involving UnityMedia in November 2009.

It added that although Kyprios had been told not to disclose information about the bond issue, he nevertheless gave certain hints about it to a fund manager, such as signalling that UnityMedia was potentially close to bringing a big bond issue to market.

"While the FSA accepts that he did not set out to disclose the information, Kyprios' conduct in trying to push to the limit what he could say resulted in him crossing the line," Tracey McDermott, FSA acting director of enforcement and financial crime, said in a statement.

"His behaviour was well below the standards we expect of senior market professionals who we should be able to rely on to uphold the system rather than seek to get round it. The high penalty reflects the seriousness of Kyprios' breach," she added.($1 = 0.7610 euros)