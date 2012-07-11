By Katharina Bart
| ZURICH, July 11
ZURICH, July 11 Credit Suisse said it
believed it was exempt from prosecution for helping Germans
evade taxes following a deal last year, after a German newspaper
reported that clients of the Swiss bank were being probed.
About 7,000 mainly German offshore clients of Credit Suisse
are being investigated on suspicion of hiding untaxed funds in
offshore accounts, German daily Handelsblatt reported on
Wednesday.
The newspaper referred to so-called Bermuda products
designed as insurance-style instruments to avoid tax.
A spokesman for the bank referred to a 150 million euro deal
struck last September, which ended an investigation into Credit
Suisse and its employees over allegations they helped Germans
dodge taxes.
Credit Suisse, which said it stopped offering clients the
Bermuda products in 2009, said it instructed clients to get
their tax affairs in order.
Switzerland's banking secrecy rules, used by foreigners to
hide money in secret accounts, have come under pressure from
other countries in recent years as cash-strapped governments try
to crack down on tax dodgers.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)