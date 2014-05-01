NEW YORK May 1 Credit Suisse AG's former head of exchange-traded products, Greg King, has joined New York-based ETF sponsor Global X Management Company LLC to head product development and strategic ventures, the company said on Thursday.

King, who remains based in New York, joins Global X after three years at Credit Suisse, where he managed the company's exchange-traded notes platform and was responsible for the creation and distribution of exchange-traded products.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on King's departure.

In his new role, King is responsible for building new products and looking at opportunities in the exchange-traded products space for Global X. He reports to the company's chief executive officer, Bruno del Ama.

"Bruno, Jose (Gonzalez, chief operating officer) and the whole team over there have had a pretty significant impact on the ETF community over the last few years," King said in a telephone interview about his decision to join Global X. "It's an entrepreneurial company ... They are really doing a lot of things and are growing quickly."

Prior to Credit Suisse, King co-founded independent ETF firm VelocityShares, where he was chief executive officer and chairman of the company. He had also previously worked at Barclays Capital, where he led and helped create the industry's first exchange-traded notes platform, iPath, in partnership with iShares.

Global X, headquartered in Manhattan, had $3.5 billion in managed assets and investors from more than 100 countries at the end of April. The firm has some 40 funds, including the Global X Guru Index ETF and the Global X Social Media Index ETF . (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)