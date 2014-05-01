NEW YORK May 1 Credit Suisse AG's
former head of exchange-traded products, Greg King, has joined
New York-based ETF sponsor Global X Management Company LLC to
head product development and strategic ventures, the company
said on Thursday.
King, who remains based in New York, joins Global X after
three years at Credit Suisse, where he managed the company's
exchange-traded notes platform and was responsible for the
creation and distribution of exchange-traded products.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on King's departure.
In his new role, King is responsible for building new
products and looking at opportunities in the exchange-traded
products space for Global X. He reports to the company's chief
executive officer, Bruno del Ama.
"Bruno, Jose (Gonzalez, chief operating officer) and the
whole team over there have had a pretty significant impact on
the ETF community over the last few years," King said in a
telephone interview about his decision to join Global X. "It's
an entrepreneurial company ... They are really doing a lot of
things and are growing quickly."
Prior to Credit Suisse, King co-founded independent ETF firm
VelocityShares, where he was chief executive officer and
chairman of the company. He had also previously worked at
Barclays Capital, where he led and helped create the industry's
first exchange-traded notes platform, iPath, in partnership with
iShares.
Global X, headquartered in Manhattan, had $3.5 billion in
managed assets and investors from more than 100 countries at the
end of April. The firm has some 40 funds, including the Global X
Guru Index ETF and the Global X Social Media Index ETF
.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)