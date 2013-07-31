EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
July 31 Credit Suisse Group AG is in advanced talks to sell a private equity business to Grosvenor Capital Management LP as the bank adapts to stricter rules for managing capital and risk, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The deal, to be valued at more than $200 million in cash and other considerations, could be announced as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal earlier reported.
A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment while a Grosvenor representative was not immediately available for a comment.
The business, called Customized Fund Investment Group, oversees about $20 billion in client assets invested in third-party private equity funds. Chicago-based Grosvenor Capital is a privately owned investor in hedge funds with $23 billion in client assets.
Like other investment banks affected by new regulations on capital requirements and investment activities, Credit Suisse has been shedding businesses it now sees as non-core.
In April, it announced it would sell its secondary private equity business, which buys and sells stakes in private equity funds and has $9 billion in assets under management, to Blackstone Group LP, part of an effort to boost capital by 15.3 billion Swiss francs ($16.25 billion) after a call from the Swiss National Bank.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.