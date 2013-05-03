BRIEF-European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly net loss per share of $0.003
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
NEW YORK May 3 Credit Suisse said it has appointed Michael Muntner and Charlie Newton as co-heads of its health care investment banking business in the Americas.
Muntner and Newton will report to Tom Davidson and Stuart Smith, who are global co-heads of health care investment banking.
Muntner will based in New York, while Newton will be based in San Francisco.
May 30 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp