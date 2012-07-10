* New hedge fund to trade G10 and Asia FX

* Joins strong pipeline of hedge fund start-ups in Asia

* To begin trade with $50-100 mln, capacity to raise $750 mln

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, July 10 The former head of foreign exchange in Asia Pacific for Credit Suisse, David Curtis, is preparing to launch his own hedge fund by October to trade G10 and Asian currencies, boosting a strong pipeline of start-ups in the region this year.

Curtis, who has a quarter century investment track record, has set up Northbridge Park Asset Management in Sydney.

The hedge fund plans to start trading with about $50 million to $100 million, with initial capacity of raising $750 million, Robert Duke, Northbridge's head of business development, told Reuters.

He said the team had been planning the business for a couple of years and has started meeting investors.

"We have had strong interest in managed accounts from a couple of Hong Kong- and Tokyo-based investors that we are seeing later in the week," Duke said.

The Northbridge Park Macro FX Fund aims for 12 to 15 percent returns with volatility of 7 to 10 percent, according to a marketing document obtained by Reuters.

Curtis started trading his FX strategy on the Deutsche Bank platform with seed capital from the German lender in June 2011. The fund returned 5.4 percent in 2012 through last month.

Curtis joins the likes of former managing directors of Och-Ziff Capital Management Manoj Jain and Sohit Khurana, and William Lee, the former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's equity derivatives group for Asia-Pacific, who are planning to launch hedge funds this year.

The pipeline of new hedge funds also includes Naga Capital, scheduled for launch in the third quarter by former Citigroup portfolio manager Yang Yeo, and Janice Dunnett, who earlier ran Morgan Stanley's convertible bond franchise in the Asia-Pacific region.

The start-ups come at a tough time for the $127 billion Asian hedge fund industry that, according to research firm Eurekahedge, has seen net outflows in 2012 while more than 40 hedge funds have shut down.

TRADING STRATEGY

The hedge fund will invest predominantly in the spot FX market with about 10 percent allocated to FX derivatives.

As much as 90 percent of its investments will be in the most liquid G10 currencies with the rest in Asian FX such as the South Korean won, the Singapore dollar, the Hong Kong dollar, the Philippine peso and China's renminbi, the document showed.

Curtis, who was part of the Asia Pacific executive committee of Credit Suisse, earlier worked as head of foreign exchange for Macquarie Bank.

His team includes Chris De La Hoyde, former head of foreign exchange in Asia Pacific for the Royal Bank of Scotland, and David Bavin, former head of forex and equity derivatives trading at Macquarie Bank.

De La Hoyde, who has joined as head portfolio manager, and Bavin, who is head of proprietary research and quantitative strategies, have more than 50 years of experience between them.

During their employment with global banks, the firm's senior investment personnel produced positive returns each year over the 25 year period between 1985 and 2010. Curtis delivered an average annual return of more than 21 percent between 2003 and 2008, the firm told potential investors.