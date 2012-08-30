Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
NEW YORK Aug 30 Credit Suisse hired a Morgan Stanley investment banker to run its Canadian metals and mining investment banking practice, according to a company memo.
Matthew Hind will join Credit Suisse in October as a director and head of the Canadian metals and mining group, the memo said. He will report to Mark Echlin and Andy Lipsky, co-heads of the bank's global industrials group, as well as Ron Lloyd, chief executive of Credit Suisse Canada.
Hind was previously an executive director at Morgan Stanley.
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.