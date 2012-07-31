NEW YORK, July 31 Credit Suisse has
hired a BMO Capital banker to spearhead its move into the oil
and gas asset acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business,
according to an internal memo from the bank.
Bruce Cox will join Credit Suisse as a managing director in
its oil and gas group and will be head of its A&D business, the
memo said. He will report to Tim Perry, head of the oil and gas
group in the Americas, and will be based in Houston.
Cox had been a managing director at BMO's A&D group since
2009. Before that he worked for Macquarie's Macquarie Tristone
A&D unit.
Perry said in the memo that Cox will be tasked with
partnering with Credit Suisse bankers around the world to build
out the firm's A&D practice. He will start at the firm in
September.