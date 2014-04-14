April 14 Credit Suisse AG has hired Jim
Spencer from Lazard Ltd as head of financial
institutions investment banking for the Americas, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
Spencer will join Credit Suisse in October as a managing
director based in New York. He replaces Craig Stine, who will
become the executive vice chairman of Global FIG.
At Lazard, Spencer headed its U.S. banks advisory practice.
He has advised national and super-regional banks, government
agencies and financial services companies in the United States,
Europe and Asia, according to the memo. A Credit Suisse
spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
(Reporting by Mike Stone. Editing by Andre Grenon)