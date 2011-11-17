BRIEF-Garda Diversified Property Fund to acquire industrial facility
* The property will be acquired for $19 million, representing an initial yield of 7.4%
HONG KONG Nov 17 Credit Suisse Group AG is closing its Taiwan fixed income operation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thurday, as the bank embarks on a global cost-cutting initiative.
The source did not disclose the number of jobs affected by the cut. Bloomberg News reported that about 20 jobs would be lost as part of the move.
Credit Suisse declined comment. The source declined to be named because the matter has not been made public. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ken Wills)
* The property will be acquired for $19 million, representing an initial yield of 7.4%
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.