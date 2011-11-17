HONG KONG Nov 17 Credit Suisse Group AG is closing its Taiwan fixed income operation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thurday, as the bank embarks on a global cost-cutting initiative.

The source did not disclose the number of jobs affected by the cut. Bloomberg News reported that about 20 jobs would be lost as part of the move.

Credit Suisse declined comment. The source declined to be named because the matter has not been made public. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Ken Wills)