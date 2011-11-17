(Adds details, background)

HONG KONG Nov 17 Credit Suisse Group AG is closing its Taiwan fixed income operation, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as the bank embarks on a global cost-cutting initiative.

The source did not disclose the number of jobs affected by the cut. Bloomberg News reported that about 20 jobs would be lost as part of the move. Credit Suisse is keeping its equity research, sales and trading and advisory business in Taiwan, according to another source.

Credit Suisse declined comment. The sources declined to be named because the matter has not been made public.

The Swiss bank said on Nov. 1 that it will cut another 1,500 jobs and scale back its investment banking business as it seeks to meet tough new regulations ahead of other banks after the unit reported disappointing third-quarter results.

The job losses come on top of 2,000 cuts announced by the bank in July out of a total of about 50,700. The cuts, which amount to 7 percent of its global workforce, should bring annual cost savings of 2 billion francs by 2013, the bank said on Tuesday.

Banks are shedding jobs as strict capital rules aimed at shielding them from future financial crises and a tough third quarter for trading income take their toll on investment banking divisions in particular. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Ken Wills)