* Annual savings of 200 mln Sfr

* 550 jobs to go as part of 1,500 cuts announced on Nov. 1

* Hanspeter Kurzmeyer new CEO and integration head

* Integration to be completed by end 2012

* Swiss private banking under pressure to consolidate (Adds analyst comment, shares)

By Emma Thomasson

ZURICH, Nov 15 Credit Suisse Group AG plans to integrate private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation, ending the 250 year-old Leu brand and cutting jobs to achieve 200 million Swiss francs ($220 million) in annual cost savings.

Credit Suisse said the step was part of plans announced earlier this month to increase the contribution of its private bank to group pretax income by 800 million francs by 2014.

A spokesman said on Tuesday the integration meant 550 jobs would go at both Clariden Leu and Credit Suisse as part of a total staff reduction of 1,500 announced across the group on Nov. 1.

"We believe an integration of Clariden Leu makes sense," said Vontobel analyst Teresa Nielsen, adding she did not plan to change her estimates for the bank.

Credit Suisse shares fell 2 percent to 1.87 francs by 0813 GMT, underperforming a 1 percent weaker European banking sector index after news on Monday that ratings agency Moody's was putting the bank's AA1 rating under review for a possible downgrade.

"Credit Suisse expects that the integration of Clariden Leu will enable it to further strengthen its leadership position in global private banking," it said in a statement.

"By combining both banks' expertise and business volumes, it will be possible to build on their achievements to date."

Established in Zurich in 1755, Clariden Leu, which has 1,770 employees and 15 offices worldwide managing 94 billion francs in assets, absorbed Credit Suisse's other independent private banks in 2007.

Credit Suisse named Hanspeter Kurzmeyer -- until recently head of private clients Switzerland -- as the new CEO, replacing Olivier Jaquet. Kurzmeyer will also be head of the integration project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2012.

The Swiss private banking industry is seen in dire need of consolidation given rising costs and falling revenues, particularly as the industry has been forced to move away from a business model that often relied on offshore tax evasion.

Both Credit Suisse and Clariden Leu this month began telling U.S. customers suspected of offshore tax evasion that they will disclose their names to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as they respond to a tax investigation.

Rival Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it is to take a 50 million francs charge for a cost-reduction programme that includes 150 job cuts. ($1 = 0.907 Swiss Francs) (Editing by Jane Merriman and Erica Billingham)