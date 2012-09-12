ZURICH, Sept 12 Credit Suisse could
see clients in western Europe withdraw up to a net $37 billion
in the next few years as Switzerland bows to pressure to stop
foreigners using secret offshore accounts to evade taxes.
Swiss bank secrecy - which has helped the country build a $2
trillion offshore financial centre - has come under heavy
pressure in recent years as cash-strapped governments have
sought to fight tax evasion.
In a webcast of a presentation to a conference in New York,
Finance Chief David Mathers said Credit Suisse had already seen
more than 30 billion francs ($31.98 billion)in net outflows from
mature offshore markets since 2009, part of it due to the tax
disputes.
"Cross-border transformation including new tax treaties
could result in 25-35 billion francs outflows over the next few
years," the bank said according to slides for the presentation.
Yet Mathers said the industry outlook remained "highly
attractive", with strong asset inflows from emerging markets and
into the bank's onshore Swiss and international booking centres
more than compensating for these losses.
Last year, the bank saw inflows into those segments of 45
billion francs, while the offshore mature markets unit recorded
outflows of 8 billion francs.
Credit Suisse wealth management had 774 billion francs in
assets under management as of end June.
Switzerland has struck deals with Germany, Britain and
Austria to tax their citizens' accounts without revealing their
identities, which it hoped would be blueprints for other
countries in Europe, including Greece and Italy.
But the deal with Germany - the biggest market for Swiss
banks in Europe - is under threat from the opposition Social
Democrats who see it as too lenient on tax evaders.
Last year, Credit Suisse paid a fine of 150 million euros to
end an investigation over allegations the bank and its employees
helped rich Germans dodge taxes.
Pressure on the private banking business comes as Credit
Suisse's investment bank has also foundered, forcing it to
announce deep cost cuts and a bundle of measures to boost its
capital in response to concern from the Swiss National Bank.
Among those steps, Mathers said Credit Suisse should be in a
position to make announcements before the end of the year on
plans for 1.1 billion francs of strategic divestments.
He also expects gains to be booked in 2012 from 500 million
francs of planned real estate sales, with firm offers received
for two major sites and other disposals close to signing.
($1 = 0.9401 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Emma Thomasson; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)