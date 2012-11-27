LONDON Nov 27 Credit Suisse will cut
about 100 investment banking jobs in Britain as part of its
restructuring plans designed to find 4 billion Swiss francs
($4.31 billion) of savings by 2015, the Financial Times reported
on Tuesday.
The newspaper, citing a person familiar with the situation,
said the job losses will occur over the next 90 days, mainly
affecting the investment bank's equities, fixed income and
advisory businesses.
In January, Switzerland's second-largest bank by assets was
targeting savings of 2 billion Swiss francs by the end of 2013,
but it has since added another 2 billion Swiss francs and
extended its time frame by two years.
Credit Suisse could not be reached for immediate comment.