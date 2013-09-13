(Removes reference to UBS in sixth paragraph to reflect that
Strobaek did not move directly from UBS to Credit Suisse)
* Fusenig leaves for personal reasons
* Strobaek, Jain take over his responsibilities
* Move follows asset management-private bank merger
By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, Sept 12 Credit Suisse is
shuffling its asset management team, giving a bigger role to
recently-hired investment chief Michael Strobaek after Gerhard
Fusenig, head of multi asset-class solutions and core
investment, quit for personal reasons.
Fusenig, who will stay on with the bank of a handover of
undisclosed length, said on Thursday his decision was based on
family reasons.
"The bank was surprised, but this is my decision and I'm not
planning anything new at this time, which I realise is unusual
in this industry," Fusenig said.
Fusenig's exit gives sole leadership of Credit Suisse's
multi-asset class products to Michael Strobaek, who took over as
chief investment officer for Credit Suisse's private banking arm
in May.
Strobaek and Robert Jain, the bank's New York-based head of
alternative investments who is taking over core investments from
Fusenig, will assume their new responsibilities with immediate
effect.
Strobaek was brought in by Fusenig to more systematically
cater to Credit Suisse's wealthy clients with investment themes
and views.
The changes come less than a year after Credit Suisse said
its private banking arm would swallow its smaller asset
management unit and absorb some investment bank activities.
That move sparked a management shuffle which saw private
bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister cede some power to asset
management head Robert Shafir.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Sophie
Walker and David Holmes)