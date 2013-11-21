* Move follows similar one by rival UBS
* FINMA welcomes both banks' plans for emergency
* Credit Suisse aims for regulatory "rebate"
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds comment from Swiss financial
regulator FINMA and UBS, adds detail and background)
By Katharina Bart and Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Nov 21 Credit Suisse has set
out plans to separate its domestic operations from its more
risky investment banking business, as part of post credit-crunch
efforts to insulate Swiss taxpayers from costly bank bailouts.
The move puts Credit Suisse's domestic retail, commercial
and private banking operations in a "lifeboat" more immune to
market vagaries and represents its response to Swiss efforts to
avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, during which the
government was forced to rescue rival UBS.
In its "living will" announced on Thursday, Credit Suisse
said it would set up a Swiss subsidiary from mid-2015 and will
begin booking investment banking business in the region it
originates.
For example, a U.S. derivatives business currently booked at
a London investment banking hub will be moved to the bank's U.S.
broker-dealer unit.
Credit Suisse is aiming to win relief from tough Swiss
rules, a gold-plated approach bankers have dubbed the "Swiss
finish," with the measures.
The bank said its board had backed the outline of the plan
but it still must be analysed and approved by regulator FINMA,
which can grant a rebate from the capital rules.
The reaction of other regulators outside Switzerland also
remains to be seen, given that the plan could mean the
investment bank being allowed to go under if it hits problems,
exposing creditors and counterparties to the resultant losses.
Swiss banking rules go beyond international standards,
demanding banks hold more capital as a proportion of their
so-called risk-weighted assets - in effect making it less
profitable to stay in that business.
UBS and Credit Suisse retain a free hand on what businesses
to remain in, but have incentives for them to either curb
riskier trading activities or exit them entirely.
The rules also require emergency plans on how to separate
activities in Switzerland, where the big banks' balance sheets
are worth many times Swiss gross domestic product.
The move also aims to allow Credit Suisse to issue "bail-in"
debt that can be used if the bank gets into trouble, an approach
the Swiss regulator favours over asking creditors and
shareholders for new funds.
The CS plan comes after UBS said last month it would set up
a new Swiss subsidiary by mid-2015 for its Swiss retail, small
business banking and some of its private bank activities in the
event of another crisis.
FINMA WELCOMES EFFORTS
Swiss financial markets watchdog FINMA, which has worked
alongside the Swiss National Bank to put the new rules in place,
welcomed both banks' efforts.
"In general, steps to simplify emergency planning and
improve resolvability are welcome from a regulatory
perspective," a FINMA spokesman said in a statement.
The spokesman didn't comment on any discount either Credit
Suisse or UBS could be granted under the Swiss rules.
The Swiss duo's efforts contrast with scepticism from some
euro zone rivals. Deutsche Bank co-head Juergen
Fitschen for instance told a conference earlier this week that
he failed to see how a separation of investment and commercial
banking operations safeguarded bank clients or guaranteed a
stable financial system.
"I am struggling to understand what sense a separation of
investment and commercial banks would make," Fitschen said.
However, ratings agency Fitch said other European banks
could mirror Credit Suisse's move.
"Credit Suisse's announcement raises the bar for other
large, complex banking groups looking to restructure in the
coming years," said Fitch analyst Christian Scarafia.
"We expect several other large European banking groups to
make changes to their structures because of various legal and
regulatory requirements to strengthen capitalisation and improve
their resolvability."
It is not just capital Swiss banks have to worry about:
impromptu comments from Switzerland's finance minister earlier
this month raised the spectre that UBS and Credit Suisse might
be subject to a "leverage" ratio of between 6 and 10 percent,
against the 3 percent for global banks under rules that come
into force in 2018.
Since the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers
more than five years ago, authorities have been grappling with
the question of how banks regarded as "too big to fail" can be
recapitalised without causing panic or needing taxpayer cash.
The Swiss rules also encourages both banks to bolster their
capital with contingent bonds - debt instruments dubbed CoCos -
which both UBS and CS have done, though with varying terms.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor in
Frankfurt; Editing by John Stonestreet and David Holmes)