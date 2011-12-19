ZURICH Dec 19 Credit Suisse faces regulatory headwinds in meeting targets it terms "ambitious", the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Monday.

"2012 will not be 'business as usual'," the bank's chairman Urs Rohner and Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

"Our plan is ambitious. We all need to be focused on being compliant with all rules and regulations applicable to our business," the memo says.

The memo's contents were confirmed by Credit Suisse. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)