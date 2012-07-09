ZURICH, July 9 The former chairman of Credit Suisse has defended chief executive Brady Dougan, under fire after the Swiss central bank said the bank urgently needed to improve its capital base.

Asked how much the capital issue had damaged Dougan and whether he had a future at the bank, Walter Kielholz, who is still a Credit Suisse board member, said: "Dougan is one of the most experienced bank CEOs in the world and he led CS through the 2008 crisis with a steady hand."

"The people in charge, who have worked with him for a long time, know that," Kielholz told Swiss daily Aargauer Zeitung in an interview, without elaborating.

Kielholz, now chairman of Swiss Re, was chairman of Credit Suisse when Dougan took over as CEO in 2007 and has continued as a board member since stepping down from the post in 2009.

Dougan is widely lauded for steering Credit Suisse through the financial crisis without a government bailout, but he has since fallen out of favour with some investors, who criticize his failure to scale back the investment bank dramatically enough.

Credit Suisse shares slumped after the warning by the Swiss National Bank last month that it needed to bolster its capital base this year and after a downgrade of its long-term debt rating by Moody's.

The Credit Suisse board has said it is comfortable with the bank's efforts to meet tough new Basel III capital rules and is confident about the management's plans to fulfil and exceed those requirements.

Kielholz said the SNB's singling out of Credit Suisse was very unusual, but declined to comment further on the bank's capital position beyond saying that it was an issue the board regularly discussed, not just due to the SNB's admonition.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Sophie Walker)