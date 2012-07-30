ZURICH, July 30 Credit Suisse said on
Monday that major shareholders bought 64 million of contingent
convertible bonds not taken up by shareholders in its recent
capital-raising.
The Swiss bank's shareholders soaked up 1.833 billion Swiss
francs of the instruments, which corresponds to a take-up rate
of 96.6 percent. The securities were backstopped by existing
major investors such as Qatar and the Olayan Group, as well as
new investors like Norway's pension fund Norges and
Singapore-based Temasek.
The securities form the backbone a Credit Suisse plan to
boost its capital by 15.3 billion Swiss francs, including
bringing forward an exchange of hybrid capital notes.
"We are very pleased by this strong outcome. The high
take-up is a significant vote of confidence from both, our new
and existing investors," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady
Dougan said in a statement.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)