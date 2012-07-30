ZURICH, July 30 Credit Suisse said on Monday that major shareholders bought 64 million of contingent convertible bonds not taken up by shareholders in its recent capital-raising.

The Swiss bank's shareholders soaked up 1.833 billion Swiss francs of the instruments, which corresponds to a take-up rate of 96.6 percent. The securities were backstopped by existing major investors such as Qatar and the Olayan Group, as well as new investors like Norway's pension fund Norges and Singapore-based Temasek.

The securities form the backbone a Credit Suisse plan to boost its capital by 15.3 billion Swiss francs, including bringing forward an exchange of hybrid capital notes.

"We are very pleased by this strong outcome. The high take-up is a significant vote of confidence from both, our new and existing investors," Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a statement. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)