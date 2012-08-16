* Bank swaps deferred pay for shares, buys back securities

ZURICH, Aug 16 Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had increased common equity by more than expected after completing two of several previously announced measures to boost its capital base in response to criticism from the Swiss National Bank.

The bank said it generated some 930 million Swiss francs ($954.1 million), ahead of an 800 million franc target, by swapping deferred payments in an employee incentive plan into shares, and through security repurchases.

Credit Suisse's conversion of future payments from an employee performance awards plan into shares produced a common equity benefit of around 550 million francs.

"The result is poorer than management's expectation of 750 million francs, as announced with the capital plan published on July 18," said Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Andrew Lim in a note.

That shortfall was made up through a 4.8 billion franc repurchase of public capital and senior funding instruments at below par values, which produced a 380 million franc gain.

In July, Credit Suisse announced steps including issuing convertible bonds and bringing forward an exchange of hybrid capital notes that would boost capital by 8.7 billion francs immediately. Other actions, such as asset sales, paying bonuses in shares and earnings-related impacts, were expected to add a further 6.6 billion by year-end.

Credit Suisse shares fell 0.8 percent to 16.86 francs by 0816 GMT compared to a 0.3 percent softer European banking index. Rival UBS was 0.4 percent weaker.

The SNB sent Credit Suisse shares tumbling 10 percent on June 14 when it said the bank should boost its loss-absorbing capital base this year by cutting risk, suspending dividends or issuing shares.

The bank disagreed with the "style and substance" of the SNB's report, but realised it would be prudent to act more decisively to bolster capital, Credit Suisse CEO Brady Dougan told media on a call after announcing the measures. ($1 = 0.9747 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)