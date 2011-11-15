ZURICH Nov 15 Credit Suisse announced on Tuesday it plans to fully integrate private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation, achieving 200 million Swiss francs ($220 million) in annual cost savings.

Credit Suisse said the step was part of plans announced earlier this month to increase the contribution of its private bank to group pre-tax income by 800 million francs by 2014.

It said that unspecified job cuts related to the move were part of 1,500 job cuts announced across the group on Nov. 1. ($1 = 0.907 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)