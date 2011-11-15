Allied Irish Banks float fully subscribed - bookrunner
LONDON, June 13 The book on Allied Irish Banks' initial public offering has been fully subscribed, including the greenshoe option, the bookrunner said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Nov 15 Credit Suisse announced on Tuesday it plans to fully integrate private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation, achieving 200 million Swiss francs ($220 million) in annual cost savings.
Credit Suisse said the step was part of plans announced earlier this month to increase the contribution of its private bank to group pre-tax income by 800 million francs by 2014.
It said that unspecified job cuts related to the move were part of 1,500 job cuts announced across the group on Nov. 1. ($1 = 0.907 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
LONDON, June 13 The book on Allied Irish Banks' initial public offering has been fully subscribed, including the greenshoe option, the bookrunner said on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 13 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday appointed Brexit campaigner Steve Baker to a junior ministerial role in the government department charged with negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union.