ZURICH, June 29 Credit Suisse said it will finish the quarter profitably overall as well as in each unit, which includes its investment bank.

"Further to its statement of last Friday and in response to media reports about its second quarter financial performance, Credit Suisse informs that it expects based on quarter-to-date information to be profitable at the group level and in all its divisions," the Swiss bank said in a brief statement on Friday, the last day of the second quarter.

The statement before second-quarter earnings on July 26, meant to comply with Swiss securities law, follows a Swiss newspaper report earlier on Friday. [ID nL6E8HT2Q3]

Credit Suisse faces mounting pressure as its shares hit a 20-year low this week following a rebuke from the Swiss National Bank that the Swiss bank needs to bolster its capital this year and a downgrade of its long-term debt by ratings agency Moody's.

A board endorsement last Friday of American chief executive Brady Dougan's strategy failed to banish investor scepticism that he can meet demands for a stronger capital base. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)