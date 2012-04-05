ZURICH, April 5 Swiss bank Credit Suisse
said on Tuesday it had completed the repurchase of 4.7
billion Swiss francs ($5.12 billion)of its own debt as part of
its efforts to comply with new global capital adequacy rules.
The bank launched the tender for the Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt
securities on March 5, initially targeting the repurchase of 4.0
billion francs in these securities and later raising that target
to 4.75 billion.
Credit Suisse debt specialist Sandeep Agarwal, said when the
tender was announced that the bank was taking proactive steps to
manage the transition of capital instruments between Basel II
and Basel III.
As part of the Swiss government's own tough new capital
rules, known as the "Swiss finish", the country's large banks
need to hold Tier 1 capital of 10 percent, compared with 7
percent for other banks under Basel III.
($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)