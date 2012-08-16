Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
ZURICH Aug 16 Bank Credit Suisse said on Thursday it had increased common equity by an estimated 930 million Swiss francs ($954.14 million), ahead of the targeted sum of 800 million francs, as it seeks to shore up its base after criticism by the Swiss central bank.
In July, Credit Suisse announced steps including issuing convertible bonds and bringing forward an exchange of hybrid capital notes that would boost capital by 8.7 billion francs immediately. Other actions, such as asset sales, paying bonuses in shares and earnings-related impacts, were expected to add another 6.6 billion by year end.
The SNB sent Credit Suisse shares tumbling 10 percent on June 14 when it said the bank should boost its loss-absorbing capital base this year by cutting risk, suspending dividends or issuing shares. ($1 = 0.9747 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)
June 6 New Jersey insurance regulators are "in the midst of a very comprehensive exam" of Prudential Financial Inc, the company's vice chairman Mark Grier said in a presentation for investors on Tuesday.