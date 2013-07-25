ZURICH, July 25 Credit Suisse said on
Thursday that net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33
percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading
from its investment bank.
The Zurich-based bank beat analyst estimates with a 1.045
billion Swiss franc ($1.12 billion) net profit for the quarter,
compared to 1.017 billion francs seen by analysts in a Reuters
poll.
UBS on Monday disclosed a profit for the quarter
that will beat estimates, even after charges to settle a lawsuit
with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of
mortgage-backed bonds.
($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)