ZURICH, July 25 Credit Suisse said on Thursday that net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading from its investment bank.

The Zurich-based bank beat analyst estimates with a 1.045 billion Swiss franc ($1.12 billion) net profit for the quarter, compared to 1.017 billion francs seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.

UBS on Monday disclosed a profit for the quarter that will beat estimates, even after charges to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds. ($1 = 0.9352 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)