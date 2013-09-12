ZURICH, Sept 12 Credit Suisse is
shuffling its asset management ranks to give more responsibility
to the newly-hired investment chief at its private banking arm.
The Swiss bank said Gerhard Fusenig, co-head of multi-asset
class solutions as well as head of asset management in
Switzerland, will leave the bank with immediate effect. He had
been with Credit Suisse since 2008.
His exit gives Michael Strobaek, who took over as Chief
Investment Officer for Credit Suisse's private banking arm in
May, sole leadership of the multi-asset class products.
Strobaek was brought in from UBS to more
systemically cater to Credit Suisse's wealthy clients with
investment themes and views.
Robert Jain, the bank's New York-based head of alternative
investments, will take over the remainder of Fusenig's duties,
the bank said.
The shake-up comes less than a year after Credit Suisse said
its private banking arm will swallow its smaller asset
management unit and absorb some investment bank activities.
That move sparked a management shuffle which saw private
bank head Hans-Ulrich Meister cede some power to asset
management head Robert Shafir.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt)