WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 19 Credit Suisse's
guilty plea with U.S. authorities is likely to be
announced after the market close on Monday, two sources said.
Under a settlement, Credit Suisse is expected to pay over $2
billion to U.S. authorities to resolve charges it helped
American evade taxes. The Swiss bank has been in
negotiations with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S.
Federal Reserve, and New York State Department of Financial
Services.
Spokesmen for Credit Suisse and the New York State
Department of Finance declined to comment. Representative from
the Department of Justice and the Federal Reserve were not
immediately available for comment.
