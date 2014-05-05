(Adds comments from Holder, Swiss government source)
WASHINGTON May 5 Credit Suisse Group AG
is in talks with the U.S. Justice Department to pay as
much as $1.6 billion to resolve an investigation into the bank's
role in helping Americans evade U.S. taxes, a person familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
Prosecutors have also been pushing for Credit Suisse to
plead guilty in connection with the probe, two people with
knowledge of the talks said.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined comment.
The penalty would exceed the 895 million Swiss francs ($1.02
billion) that Credit Suisse has set aside to pay potential
penalties to the United States.
It's also much tougher than the settlement the Justice
Department reached in 2009 with Swiss banking giant UBS AG
, which was also accused of helping Americans dodge
taxes.
In that settlement, UBS paid $780 million to settle similar
charges, which is roughly half the amount being discussed for
Credit Suisse, even though Credit Suisse's offshore private
banking business was much smaller than UBS's.
Also, UBS was allowed to enter a deferred prosecution
agreement and criminal charges were later dropped against the
firm.
It is unclear what sort of impact a criminal plea could have
on Credit Suisse. Historically, the Justice Department has
rarely pursued criminal prosecutions against financial firms,
especially global companies that could become destabilized
following an indictment.
Much of the concern stems from the 2002 indictment and
eventual demise of accounting giant Arthur Andersen, which led
to the loss of about 25,000 jobs and greater consolidation in
the industry.
But the Justice Department has recently taken a harder
stance, in the face of criticism about its record.
The Justice Department on Monday morning posted a video in
which Attorney General Eric Holder said close cooperation with
regulators was paving the way for criminal actions against
financial institutions, although he did not name specific banks.
"I intend to reaffirm the principle that no individual or
entity that does harm to our economy is ever above the law,"
Holder said. "There is no such thing as 'too big to jail.'"
The Justice Department came under particularly intense fire
from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which
in February accused the agency of not aggressively pursuing
Swiss banks that helped Americans dodge taxes, including Credit
Suisse.
U.S. lawmakers and influential U.S. District Judge Jed
Rakoff of Manhattan have more broadly accused the Justice
Department of shying away from high-level financial
prosecutions.
'NO INTENTION OF DESTABILIZING'
Credit Suisse in February agreed to pay $196 million to
resolve a related case from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which accused the Swiss bank of providing brokerage
and advisory services to U.S. clients without registering with
the SEC.
In a sign of the delicate nature of the Justice Department
negotiations, Switzerland's finance minister met with Holder in
Washington on Friday to discuss the investigation of Swiss
banks.
A Swiss ministry spokesman said the minister, Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf, was seeking "fair and equal treatment" of the
Swiss banks involved in the probe.
That discussion followed a meeting U.S. Justice Department
officials held with U.S. regulators last month to make sure that
a criminal plea would not cripple the bank's ability to do
business in the United States, a person familiar with the matter
said.
A Swiss government source said on Monday that the most
likely result from the recent negotiations is a guilty plea from
Credit Suisse.
"My impression is that it will go quickly and it could be in
the coming weeks," the Swiss government source said.
The source added that the Justice Department is being
careful to minimize any unintended ripple effects of a guilty
plea. "The DOJ has no intention of destabilizing Credit Suisse,"
the source said.
($1 = 0.8778 Swiss Francs)
