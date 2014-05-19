BRIEF-Citic Securities's Q1 net profit up 40.2 pct y/y
April 28 Citic Securities * Says Q1 net profit up 40.2 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ptiVrc Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that Credit Suisse AG would pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties as part of an agreement in which it pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of helping Americans evade taxes.
Attorney General Eric Holder told a news conference that Credit Suisse was the largest bank to plead guilty to a criminal charge in 20 years. He said the agreement showed that no financial institution was above the law.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney)
April 28 Citic Securities * Says Q1 net profit up 40.2 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ptiVrc Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit up 403.0 percent y/y at 5.8 billion yuan ($841.34 million)