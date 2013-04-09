ZURICH, April 9 Outgoing Deutsche Bank
finance expert Charlotte Jones will join Swiss bank
Credit Suisse as head of group finance and investor
relations in July, according to a memorandum seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
"Based in London, Charlotte will lead this newly combined
function and report to me. She will join as a Managing Director
and serve on the CFO Executive Committee," Chief Financial
Officer David Mathers said in an internal memo to staff.
Jones's departure earlier this month from the German lender,
where she was deputy to finance chief Stefan Krause, raised
eyebrows because it was seen as a blow to Deutsche Bank's stated
efforts to raise female representation among its top ranks.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)