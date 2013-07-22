TEL AVIV, July 22 The board of Israel's Koor
Industries has approved a change in the holding
company's investment policy that will enable it to sell shares
in Swiss bank Credit Suisse.
This will allow Koor "to sell, in the stock market and
outside, all or part of its shares in Credit Suisse, from time
to time, according to market conditions," the company said on
Monday.
This could include the sale of shares via investment banks
or brokers, said Koor, which owns 2.4 percent of Credit Suisse.
Koor initially viewed its stake in Credit Suisse, which it
began accumulating before the start of the global financial
crisis, as a long-term strategic investment. But the company now
considers its holding a financial investment and the change in
policy will make it easier to sell.
The board made its decision in the wake of a recovery in the
price of Credit Suisse shares in the past year as well as the
possibility of a merger between Koor and Discount Investment
Corp. Koor and Discount are
subsidiaries of indebted conglomerate IDB Holding Corp
.
IDB, which owns some of Israel's leading companies, has
presented a proposal for a debt restructuring to its
bondholders, who have proposed their own restructuring that
would oust IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner.
IDB has been selling off assets to reduce its debt.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)