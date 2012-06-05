HONG KONG, June 5 Credit Suisse will move Kevin Meehan, its head of prime services coverage for the Asia Pacific region, to London later this summer as global head of its prime fund services business, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Myo Schollum, the Swiss bank's head of Asia prime brokerage sales, will replace Meehan in Hong Kong, the sources added.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined comment.

Schollum, who had joined the firm in London in 2001 and moved to Hong Kong in 2005, was earlier the head of prime services coverage in Japan for Credit Suisse.

The bank is Asia's third biggest prime broker with assets under management of about $19 billion, a survey released by industry tracker AsiaHedge in May showed.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds. Click for their rank and assets under management in Asia: r.reuters.com/hew38s (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)