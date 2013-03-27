BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says fortune decade investments sells 99.97 mln shares
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
ZURICH, March 27 Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it will buy Morgan Stanley's wealth management arm in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for an undisclosed price.
"The acquisition will add scale to the bank's core growth markets in EMEA including the UK, Italy, Nordics, Russia and the Middle East," Credit Suisse said in a statement. The acquisition does not include any Swiss activities.
Details on the deal -- one of Credit Suisse's first notable deal moves since it bought out the remainder of Brazilian investment fund Hedging-Griffo in 2011 -- weren't disclosed, beyond that it is expected to close later this year.
* FY ended Dec 2016 bank profit before tax of 3.28 billion naira versus 2.99 billion naira year ago
* HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH TRIVECTOR FOR 850 M² IN POSTHORNET NEW-BUILD PROJECT AT LUND CENTRAL STATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)