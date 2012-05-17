NEW YORK May 17 Credit Suisse Group AG has named veteran investment banker Craig Stine co-head of its Americas financial institutions group, alongside Neil Carragher, according to an internal memo to staff that was obtained by Reuters.

Stine, who joined Credit Suisse in August as vice chairman of its global financial institutions group, is known for his investment banking work in specialty finance and has advised on transactions for companies including American Express Co , Capital One Financial Corp, CIT Group, CapitalSource Inc and SLM Group.

A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo, which was sent to staff on Thursday and signed by the bank's global co-heads of financial institutions group, Alejandro Przygoda and Ewen Stevenson.

Steve Pierson, who has so far served as co-head of Americas financial institutions group alongside Carragher, will become vice chairman of the group, managing client relationships for financial technology companies, asset managers and custodial banks and brokerages, according to the memo.

Financial sector transactions represent roughly 15 percent of investment banking fees for Wall Street banks. Among recent transactions, Credit Suisse has worked on the equity offerings by the U.S. Treasury of its stake in American International Group and the initial public offering of Carlyle Group .