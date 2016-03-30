LONDON, March 30 Credit Suisse has
hired Patrick Porritt of Bank of America Merrill Lynch
as a vice chairman of its Financial Institutions Group (FIG),
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Porritt, who formerly headed up FIG for BAML's Asia Pacific
region, will sit in the Swiss lender's investment banking and
capital markets division when he joins the London office from
Singapore in April.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of
the memo.
Credit Suisse has been on something of a recruiting drive
lately. It has hired Lazard's global head of retail
Jeffrey Cohen, who will become a vice chairman in its retail and
consumer products division, based in New York.
The bank has also promoted its EMEA head of asset
management, Hamish Summerfield, to head up global asset
management within its FIG coverage.
(Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)