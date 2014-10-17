(analyst comment)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH Oct 17 Credit Suisse appointed
two new investment banking bosses on Friday and promoted them to
its top ranks, a move likely to raise fresh questions over its
appetite to scale back a unit hit by volatility and lacklustre
profits.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest
bank, said Jim Amine, who heads its investment banking
department, and Tim O'Hara, who runs equities, will join the
10-person top management under Chief Executive Brady Dougan.
The two will run the investment bank alongside current
co-chief Gael de Boissard, a French fixed income trader.
Amine and O'Hara replace Eric Varvel, a 24-year veteran of
Credit Suisse who has run the investment bank since 2008. He had
run the division jointly with de Boissard since 2013.
Varvel, who spent 15 years in Asia for Credit Suisse
including stints in Jakarta and Tokyo, will step down from top
management to focus on being chairman of the Asia-Pacific and
Middle East, a role he has had for two years.
He will continue to report to CEO Dougan.
Friday's move increases the predominance of investment
bankers in Credit Suisse's upper echelons, and the importance of
the unit to the management of the bank, which also operates
sprawling private banking activities for wealthy clients.
Of ten top executives, three run the investment bank. Two
more -- CEO Dougan as well as private bank co-head Rob Shafir --
have investment banking backgrounds.
"If some people expected some cuts or restructuring at
Credit Suisse's investment bank, that doesn't seem very likely
after today's announcement," Bank Vontobel analyst Andreas
Venditti said. He rates the stock at 'hold' with a target of 28
Swiss francs.
Mixed investment banking results in recent months,
especially from bond-trading activities, have given rise to
calls for Dougan to make deeper cuts to the unit, which the bank
has thus far resisted.
Credit Suisse silenced some concerns in the second quarter,
when an outperformance in fixed income on the back of activities
such as mortgage servicing, helped it counter a drop in equity
trading.
The bank, which reports third quarter results on Oct. 23,
said last month that investment banking revenue rose on the year
in July and August, but with more volatility that typically
marks those months.
Larger rival UBS is half-way through a dramatic
scaling back of its fixed income activities, in light of tougher
capital rules which make it far more difficult to turn a profit
from riskier bond-trading activities.
Credit Suisse wants to eventually return to double-digit
capital returns from its core investment bank, including its
equities and advisory divisions, following an overhaul which
includes cost-cutting and rethinking some areas such as
commodities and interest rate trading.
Credit Suisse's chairman voiced confidence that the
investment bank would flourish under the new structure.
"In our investment banking Division, Eric Varvel and Gael de
Boissard have been instrumental in adapting our business to the
new market and regulatory environment," Credit Suisse Chairman
Urs Rohner said in a statement on Friday.
"Jim Amine and Tim O'Hara have also been integral to the
success of the division, with our investment banking department
and equities businesses demonstrating strong results and great
momentum."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ryan Woo
and Clara Ferreira Marques)