March 2 A federal judge on Friday rejected Credit Suisse Group Inc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by National Century Financial Enterprises bondholders that accused the Swiss bank of missing the health care finance company's more than $2 billion fraud.

U.S. District Judge James Graham said bondholders who held nearly $2 billion of National Century "have submitted sufficient evidence in support of their fraud-based claims to create genuine issues of material fact."

He refused Credit Suisse's request to dismiss several groups of claims, including some raised by MetLife Inc and Allianz SE's Pimco unit. Other claims were dismissed.

The bondholders claimed that Credit Suisse sold them nearly $2 billion of National Century notes, even though it knew or should have known about the fraud, and that the offering materials for the debt did not describe how National Century actually operated.