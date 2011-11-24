* Says move part of its private banking rationalisation plan
(Adds further details)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH Nov 24 Credit Suisse
said on Thursday it would close an offshore unit that caters to
wealthy Americans but is registered with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, part of an overall effort to slash private
banking costs.
"This was a strategic decision to improve the client
experience while at the same time streamline and optimise Credit
Suisse's operations," a spokesman for the Swiss bank said.
"It follows the bank's 'Future PB' (private banking)
analysis, which emphasised taking advantage of efficiency gains
across the organisation," he said.
The Private Advisors unit, whose 10 client advisors managed
American money from Switzerland, is the last remaining vestige
of the bank's American offshore business, which has come under
heavy pressure from U.S. tax officials.
Credit Suisse began withdrawing from its U.S. offshore
business which wasn't under the SEC's supervision in 2008. The
bank has never disclosed the quantity of assets in the business
but chairman Urs Rohner has said they were marginal.
Last month the bank said it would slash spending to boost
pretax profits by 800 million Swiss francs ($870 million) at its
private banking arm by 2014. As part of the move the bank is to
absorb into its main operations Clariden Leu, an independently
run boutique private bank it owns, to save 200 million francs.
A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to disclose how much
in assets the Private Advisors unit managed or how much in
spending the move aimed to cut.
Overall, Credit Suisse's private bank manages 129.9 billion
Swiss francs in the Americas region, which is run by Anthony
DeChellis.
Swiss private banks operating in the United States but not
registered and overseen by the SEC have come under intense
scrutiny by the tax authorities and since U.S. officials began
cracking down on UBS in 2007 many rivals like Credit
Suisse also chose to get out of the U.S. business.
However, several, like UBS and Vontobel, still
operate SEC-regulated units catering to U.S. clients.
Earlier this month Credit Suisse booked 295 million francs
against third-quarter earnings in connection with the U.S. probe
into the offshore business which the bank began withdrawing from
in 2008.
($1=0.9193 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)