* CEO Brady Dougan earned 5.8 mln Sfr in 2011

* Unit head Shafir was bank's top earner in 2011

* Credit Suisse net profit down 24 pct in 2012, stock up 1 pct

* Bank shed 2,300 staff in 2012

* Rival UBS criticised over CEO, investment bank head's pay

By Katharina Bart

ZURICH, March 21 Credit Suisse places banker bonuses back under the spotlight on Friday with details of the pay of Chief Executive Brady Dougan in 2012 when the bank's stock rose little more than 1 percent amid a cutback in risk taking by its investment bank.

Pay for Dougan, as well as 2011's top earner Robert Shafir, then asset management boss, will be scrutinised after bonuses for investment banking rivals including UBS angered Swiss retail shareholders last week.

Top management pay remains a hot-button issue in Switzerland nearly five years after UBS was bailed out by the Swiss government.

Earlier this month, Swiss voters backed some of the world's strictest controls on executive pay, forcing public companies to give shareholders a binding vote on compensation. [IDD:nL6N0BV1SQ]

European officials, emboldened by a victory over banker bonuses, are also expected to propose legislation giving shareholders the right to challenge executive pay amid public anger at Wall Street-style excess in the boardrooms.

Credit Suisse's U.S. rival JPMorgan Chase halved the bonus of CEO Jamie Dimon after the bank's board decided he should shoulder blame for $6.2 billion of "London Whale" trading losses. His overall pay was $11.5 million last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has not yet disclosed CEO Lloyd Blankfein's compensation, which increased sharply to $16.2 million in 2011 despite a slide in profits and share price.

Last week, UBS said it will pay CEO Sergio Ermotti almost $9 million and welcome its new investment bank chief with a $26 million package.

The head of Barclays' investment bank, Rich Ricci, this week sold more than 17 million pounds in shares he received in a long-term pay deal.

The pay disclosure comes as Credit Suisse, which cut 2,300 jobs last year, adjusts riskier areas of its investment bank to tougher Swiss capital rules.

While Credit Suisse has vowed to stick with fixed income areas from which UBS is withdrawing, it is shrinking risk-intensive areas. Credit Suisse has closed its correlation trading desk and shrunk commodities and derivatives, its investment banking co-head Gael de Boissard said in an interview this week.

Credit Suisse also wants to cut 4.4 billion francs in costs by the end of 2015, up from a previous 4 billion target, by folding its asset management unit into its private bank and by moving some jobs offshore.

The measures took their toll on Credit Suisse's profits. Net profit dropped 24 percent in 2012, and the bank kept its mostly stock dividend unchanged.

Credit Suisse has pledged to return to a higher, all-cash dividend when it has bolstered its capital, planned for mid-year, while UBS is targeting a 50 percent payout ratio from 2015.

Dougan sparked a public outcry when in 2010 he received roughly 70 million francs in shares from a 2004 stock-linked bonus plan, and was awarded 19 million Swiss francs for 2009, most of which was in the form of deferred shares and deferred cash.

He earned 5.8 million francs in 2011.

Shafir, promoted to co-head of the newly merged private bank and asset management unit in November, was Credit Suisse's top earner last year on 8.5 million francs. (Editing by David Cowell)