ZURICH Feb 9 Credit Suisse will be scrutinized for any sign it is padding reserves to pay a fine to the U.S. over its role in offering hidden Swiss offshore accounts to wealthy Americans, when the Swiss bank reports fourth quarter results on Thursday.

Investors are likely to press Credit Suisse for its view on the U.S. probe after Julius Baer said on Monday it was prepared to pay a fine to escape the escalating crackdown, two weeks after Swiss private bank Wegelin was indicted by U.S. officials.

The quarterly results are likely to highlight that Credit Suisse is struggling in both its main units.

Its private bank is under fire from U.S. authorities in their hunt for alleged tax cheats, while trading and advisory income at the investment bank is expected to take a beating as clients pulled back from markets due to the euro zone debt crisis, and stopped doing deals.

As a result, Credit Suisse is joining peers in ramping down on risky assets, which it wants to lower by 80 billion Swiss francs by the end of this year. The bank is likely to update investors on progress towards the goal of cutting risk-weighted assets with the earnings.

"Balance sheets have shown better than expected risk-weighted asset reductions and outlook statements have pointed to an uptick in activity, though some, such as UBS, were more measured than others," Nomura analyst Jon Peace said. He rates Credit Suisse stock at neutral.

Peace forecasts a sharp drop in dividend to 0.20 Swiss francs, from 1.30 francs last year, as Credit Suisse holds back profits in order to bolster its capital.

Shares in Credit Suisse have gained 13 percent so far this year after dropping more than 41 percent in 2010.

Credit Suisse may preview its bonus plan for the year, after last month saying it will pay a portion of banker bonuses in counterparty risks it is seeking to offload from its books. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)