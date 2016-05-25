* Long-term rating cut to A-minus from A
* Restructuring challenged by unfavourable capital markets
* Signs of success in wealth management
HONG KONG, May 25 Fitch Ratings downgraded
Credit Suisse Group's long-term default rating by a
notch to A-minus and its viability rating to a-minus from a,
citing the Swiss bank's reliance on difficult capital markets.
The agency also blamed the economic slowdown in the
Asia-Pacific region which it said would put pressure on the
lender's new business model.
"We expect execution of strategic restructuring to remain
more challenged by prevailing unfavourable fixed income and
equities capital markets than was the case when it was announced
in October last year, particularly in Europe and Asia," it said.
Earlier this month Switzerland's second-biggest bank posted
a second straight quarterly loss, in its worst start to a year
since the financial crisis.
The bank's mark-to-market losses in these two quarters were
related mainly to securitised products, distressed credit and
certain underwriting positions, Fitch said.
But the planned exit from distressed credit and European
securitised trading, and sharp reduction in these exposures,
would help earnings, it added.
Credit Suisse said the ratings agency acknowledged the
positives in some of the bank's strategies.
"They recognize that our strategy of growing the wealth
management business in Asia Pacific is showing signs of success,
and that efforts to reduce fixed costs and capital consumption
should improve earnings stability in the medium term," the bank
said in a statement.
While noting the positives in the wealth management
business, Fitch said the current year's performance would be
weighed down by subdued client activity in debt and equity
capital markets, larger-than-expected restructuring costs and an
initially significant drag from activities earmarked for
wind-down and booked in the strategic resolution unit.
Last year, Credit Suisse unveiled plans to raise 6 billion
Swiss francs ($6.3 billion) from investors, slim down its
investment bank and cut jobs in the biggest overhaul in almost a
decade.
While the expected settlement of U.S. mortgage matters
during 2016 should remove much of the uncertainty, Fitch said it
expects conduct and litigation risk would remain material
contingent liabilities for the foreseeable future.
Fitch also downgraded the long-term default rating of
subsidiaries Credit Suisse International and Credit Suisse (USA)
Inc. to A-minus from A.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Stephen Coates)