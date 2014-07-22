* Credit Suisse CEO says "potential abuses" in the system
* CEO Dougan says Credit Suisse is working with regulators
* Credit Suisse has most active alternative trading system
in U.S.
ZURICH, July 22 Credit Suisse, one of
the biggest players in "dark pools", is working with regulators
to stamp out potential abuses in the alternative trading venue,
the boss of the Swiss bank said on Tuesday.
Dark pools allow big blocks of shares to be traded
anonymously without informing the market until completion to
minimise the risk of the price moving to the disadvantage of an
investor should the market get wind of the trade before it is
executed. Some have been accused of giving unfair advantage to
high-frequency traders.
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan said there was a
growing level of inquiry from regulators as part of efforts to
stamp out possible exploitation.
"Certainly there are potential abuses in these systems, just
like in any system," Dougan said after the bank swung to a
second-quarter net loss earlier on Tuesday on a 1.6 billion
Swiss franc ($1.77 billion) fine for helping wealthy American
tax dodgers.
"We've worked hard to try to make sure that we can eliminate
the potential for abuse and we've worked closely with the
regulators as well as our clients to try to do that."
Regulators are taking a closer look at those run by big
global banks, and new rules in Europe that aim to make markets
more transparent are set to dampen trading in the private
share-trading venues that promise anonymity for specialist
investors.
New York's attorney general filed a lawsuit against Barclays
last month, accusing it of giving an unfair edge in the
United States to high-frequency traders, while claiming to be
protecting other clients from them.
Barclays' dark pool, known as LX, is the second most active
alternative trading system in the United States after Credit
Suisse's, according to regulatory data.
Dark pool trading contributes around $30 million in revenue
to Credit Suisse on an annualised basis, Dougan said, less than
1 percent of the bank's total trading revenue.
However, given Credit Suisse's significant role in dark pool
trading shares in the Zurich-based bank fell 3.6 percent on the
first day of trading after the Barclays lawsuit was filed.
Other banks with big dark pools include UBS, Bank
of America, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche
Bank and Goldman Sachs
Barclays has hired external lawyers to help it investigate
the allegations, including Matthew Martens, formerly chief
litigator at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The
British bank has until around July 25 to decide whether or not
to fight the charges.
Volume in Barclays' dark pool electronic trading venue has
slumped by 79 percent in the week and a half after New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against the
bank, data showed on Monday.
Dougan said Credit Suisse had yet to see any particular
change in the transaction volume or flow in this area but there
could well be in the future, the potential drivers being
customer demand and new regulation.
($1 = 0.9021 Swiss Francs)
