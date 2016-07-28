LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has cut more than
1,000 jobs in London this year as part of chief executive
Tidjane Thiam's turnaround plan, which showed signs of progress
last quarter as he cut costs, risks and the size of the
investment bank.
Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a surprise profit in the
second quarter and Thiam said progress had been made to reduce
costs and risks, "rightsize" the investment bank, improve
capital and generate growth.
"I never want to declare victory after two quarters," Thiam
told reporters on a conference call. "All we're saying is things
are moving in the right direction and we're fixing a lot of
problems that developed over a long period of time."
Credit Suisse reported pre-tax income of SFr199m for the
second quarter, swinging from a loss of SFr484m in the previous
quarter, but down 88% from a SFr1.66bn profit in the second
quarter of 2015.
Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis said the results beat
low expectations due to lower costs, but its return on tangible
equity of 1.7% "still shows revenue and business model challenge
persists".
The bank's shares rose at the open, but were down 2% by
midday, in line with a weak European banking sector.
The results marked the first green shoots for Thiam's
strategy, who took over a year ago and aims to slim down the
investment bank, focus more on wealth management and cut at
least SFr4.3bn in costs.
The global markets unit made a pre-tax profit of SFr154m in
the quarter, from a SFr198m loss in the first quarter but down
from SFr391m a year ago. Its revenues fell 15% from a year ago
to SFr1.63bn.
Investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) made a pre-tax
profit of SFr135m, compared with a SFr62m loss the previous
quarter and a SFr145m profit last year. Its revenues fell 4%
from a year ago to SFr543m.
Thiam said IBCM remains core to his strategy and clients,
but his plan to shrink the capital-intensive global markets
business is expected to see about 2,000 more jobs go. The bank
has cut 1,400 global markets jobs this year, reducing employees
to 11,620 at the end of June.
Most of those have been in London, including contracting and
consulting staff and back office jobs that can be located more
cheaply elsewhere.
CFO David Mathers said headcount in London had dropped to
just over 8,000 this year from 9,265.
The bank said it was too early to restructure operations due
to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which it said
would take several years to play out and might only have a
modest impact.
"London is an important business for us as part of our
global operations. The group of clients that rely on passporting
into the EU is a significant but not critical part of that
business," Mathers said. "You shouldn't take it out of
proportion."
Credit Suisse also set up a branch in Dublin in December to
handle much of its prime services business. Mathers said that
and its operations in Luxembourg give it options to respond to
any changes in UK financial passporting rules.
IBCM CORE
Credit Suisse said the fall in global markets' revenues
reflected the acceleration in reducing its size with sales of
assets and closing of positions, transfers of portfolios to the
bank's non-core unit, and restructuring.
It said it had already achieved its year-end goal of cutting
the unit's risk-weighted assets to less than US$60bn, and it had
reduced the risk profile of the business by 50%, helped by the
sale of its US distressed trading portfolio and reducing
holdings of illiquid assets.
Thiam said the plan would make the business more flexible,
efficient and stronger to cope with the tougher economic and
regulatory landscape.
For IBCM, Thiam reiterated his plan to expand equity capital
markets and M&A advisory and maintain a leading position in
leveraged finance. He said the bank was gaining market share in
areas it wants to focus on.
Its advisory revenues fell 7% from a year ago to US$183m and
ECM fees fell 28% to US$97m, but the bank said both areas
outperformed rivals and it took market share.
Debt underwriting revenues rose 13% on the year, driven by
higher investment-grade revenues.
In Asia-Pacific, the bank's income before tax of SFr206m was
down 22% on the first quarter and down 44% year-on-year.
Asia-Pacific investment banking revenues, which are reported
separately, were SFr574m, down 2% on the previous quarter after
a one-third drop in fixed income sales and trading business,
which the bank blamed on lower demand for rates products.
Underwriting and advisory revenues rebounded 39% on the
quarter to SFr100m, up 22% on the year.
Helman Sitohang, Asia-Pacific CEO, told reporters the firm
had made a "big improvement" in equity underwriting and M&A
advisory, especially in Australia, South Korea and India.
(Reporting by Steve Slater in London and Steve Garton in Hong
Kong)