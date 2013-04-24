* Q1 profit boosted by steep drop in debt charges
* Private banking pretax profit down 7 pct
* Investment bank net revenue stable, slashes spending
* Shares down 0.1 pct, in line with sector
(Recasts to focus on private bank, adds comments, updates
shares)
By Katharina Bart
ZURICH, April 24 Credit Suisse's
quarterly earnings beat expectations on Wednesday as a
restructuring of its investment bank compensated for a
surprising slide in private banking profits.
Zurich-based Credit Suisse relies on stable revenues from
wealthy clients to balance risk from the investment bank. But
wealth income has suffered as a global crackdown on tax evasion
challenges Swiss bank secrecy, prompting wealthy Europeans to
withdraw funds from the country for fear of prosecution.
Credit Suisse's private bank - the fifth-largest in the
world by assets - has also suffered from low interest rates,
investment uncertainty and a persistently strong Swiss franc.
Switzerland's second-largest bank heralded the success of
its drive to cut costs and risky assets at the investment bank,
but analysts said more must be done to slim down wealth
management.
"Obviously, revenues are under pressure and the concern is
that the pretax margin isn't improving despite all these cost
cuts coming through," said Andrew Lim, an analyst at Espirito
Santo Investment Bank. "There's a big question mark over whether
they're going to be able to achieve them."
Pretax profits at Credit Suisse's private bank fell 7
percent to 881 million francs and revenues dropped 5 percent,
lagging larger competitors such as Morgan Stanley.
The private bank, which targets clients with over $1 million
in bankable assets, won 12 billion francs in fresh money as it
sought new clients in Asia and elsewhere. But profits from such
markets are lower than the sort of secrecy-shrouded offshore
banking that has long been Switzerland's bread and butter.
INVESTMENT BANK
Credit Suisse reported first-quarter net profit of 1.30
billion Swiss francs ($1.38 billion), up from 44 million francs
a year earlier and topping the average estimate of 1.26 billion
francs in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It was driven by investment banking, where spending fell 13
percent and charges on Credit Suisse's own debt slid to 68
million francs from 1.5 billion a year ago.
Investment banking net revenue was stable on the year, in
line with results from British bank Barclays but
contrasting with weaker trading revenues at Wall Street's top
five banks.
That result supported Credit Suisse's argument that a
slimmed-down investment bank can prosper despite lacking the
scale of its U.S. rivals.
"It's a better quarter than expected, particularly in the
investment bank, but one swallow doesn't make a summer," said
Rainer Skierka, Zurich-based analyst for private bank Sarasin.
"For me, Credit Suisse's strategy is going to lead to more
volatile results than those of UBS or someone focused on private
banking. It's up to investors to decide which they prefer."
Swiss rival UBS is dropping many investment
banking activities to focus mainly on private banking.
At 1142 GMT, Credit Suisse shares were down 0.1 percent at
26.42 Swiss francs, in line with the European banking index
, which was down 0.2 percent. Credit Suisse has risen
nearly 19 percent this year, beating UBS's 7.2 percent gain and
a 2.5 percent rise in the sector index.
The bank, which shed 1,800 staff in the past year, said its
restructuring targeting 4.4 billion francs of spending cuts by
the end of 2015 would help it pay investors a cash dividend
after last year's largely stock pay-out.
CEO Brady Dougan said he had no information about a German
investigation prompted by suspicions that two Credit Suisse
subsidiaries helped some Germans avoid tax.
"Either rumours or what's in the news media is all we know,"
he said.
Credit Suisse said it could give investors no information on
when talks might end with the Swiss government to close a U.S.
investigation into the bank in return for expected fines and a
transfer of client names.
It appeared last week that Swiss and U.S. diplomats were
nearing a solution to resolve the dispute, part of the global
crackdown on tax evasion.
Credit Suisse took a 295-million-franc provision towards a
settlement with U.S. authorities in 2011.
($1 = 0.9418 Swiss francs)
