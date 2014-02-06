ZURICH Feb 6 Credit Suisse said
fourth-quarter net profit rose marginally, hampered by two big
charges to settle legal cases in its two main businesses,
private banking and investment banking.
The Swiss bank said on Thursday net profit stood at 267
million Swiss francs ($295.58 million), from 263 million francs
a year ago, when the bank said efforts to overhaul its business
were beginning to bear fruit.
The result was lower than the 448 million francs average
estimate of 11 analysts polled by Reuters.
Credit Suisse took a 339 million franc provision over
mortgage litigation at its investment bank, as well as a 175
million franc one for a U.S. investigation into hidden offshore
accounts in Switzerland.
Like most investment banks, Credit Suisse is scaling back on
riskier fixed income activities which absorb large amounts of
capital, under fire from regulators following the 2008-09
financial crisis.
($1 = 0.9033 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Carmel Crimmins)