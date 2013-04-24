ZURICH, April 24 Credit Suisse said on
Wednesday first-quarter net profit rose on the year due in part
to its investment bank, and flagged a cash dividend.
The Swiss bank's net profit of 1.303 billion Swiss francs
($1.38 billion) from 44 million year-ago beat analyst
expectations, which averaged 1.255 billion francs in a Reuters
poll.
The profit rise was so sharp largely because Credit Suisse
booked 1.5 billion francs in own debt charges against the
year-ago quarter.
"We are on track to exceed our look-through Swiss core
capital ratio target of 10 percent during the middle of this
year and have begun to accrue for cash dividends in respect of
our 2013 earnings," Chief Executive Brady Dougan said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9418 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)