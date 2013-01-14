LONDON Jan 14 A British court on Monday
approved the extradition of a former Credit Suisse trader to the
United States, where he is wanted over a $540-million fraud
dating back to the subprime mortgage crisis.
The case of Kareem Serageldin will now be sent to Home
Secretary Theresa May, the interior minister, who under British
law has the final say over extraditions to the United States.
She is expected to give the green light for the transfer to take
place.
Serageldin, 39, the Swiss bank's former global head of
structured credit, is accused of artificially inflating the
prices of mortgage-backed bonds between August 2007 and February
2008, when their real value was plummeting.
Two former Credit Suisse colleagues who reported to him at
the time pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court in February of
last year to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and
falsify books and records.
The case was the first successful U.S. prosecution of
employees of a major bank over wrongdoing connected to the
subprime meltdown.
Serageldin's lawyer, Ben Brandon, had previously told
Westminster Magistrates' Court that the ex-trader was close to
reaching a plea agreement with U.S. authorities. But at Monday's
hearing he made no mention of any negotiations or agreement.
Brandon did not contest Serageldin's extradition, which was
approved by judge Quentin Purdy.
Under Britain's extradition procedures, May will issue her
decision between four weeks and two months from now. Serageldin
remains on bail until then.