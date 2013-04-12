Former Credit Suisse trader Kareem Serageldin arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

A former Credit Suisse Group AGCSGN.VX trader on Friday pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in a U.S. criminal case relating to the alleged inflation of subprime mortgage bond prices.

Kareem Serageldin, the Swiss bank's former global head of structured credit, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to falsify books and records at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.

Prosecutors had accused him of artificially inflating the prices of subprime mortgage-backed bonds between August 2007 and February 2008, when housing and credit conditions were rapidly deteriorating.

